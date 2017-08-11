We are the home for all those who are unhappy with Brexit

Reports have claimed that that two cabinet ministers have expressed an interest in forming a new anti-Brexit party.

As leader, I am determined that the Liberal Democrats will provide a home for all those who are unhappy with Brexit and the paths the other parties are taking.

But equally, we are prepared to work with people of all parties and none to get the best possible future for this country.

We must work together to avoid the extreme Brexit that the leadership of the Conservatives and Labour Party seem intent on bringing about.

An extreme Brexit - backed by both Theresa May's Conservatives and Jeremy Corbyn's Labour will do untold damage to Britain and all those who want to avoid it should join our movement, or work with us in the weeks and months to come.