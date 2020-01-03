Liberal Democrats

Lib Dems respond to Iran Crisis

By Ed Davey, Jan 03, 2020 12:01

Ed Davey outside Kingston Police Station.

Iran is governed by a brutal regime which has been openly hostile to the west.
 
Donald Trump has yet again radically and recklessly escalated tensions in an area where peace-keeping was already on a knife edge.

There is a real danger this will stoke further conflict, undermining peace and stability in the region. Given the severity of the crisis, the Prime Minister must make a statement about the UK's position immediately.
 
The UK should not automatically follow whatever position the Trump administration takes, but work with a broader group of concerned states at the United Nations.

