Liberal Democrat 2019 Manifesto

By Jo Swinson, Nov 20, 2019 6:11

Today, we can finally share our full Plan for the Future with you!

This manifesto is a bold plan to build a brighter future for our country.

That starts with stopping Brexit.

The Liberal Democrats will build a brighter future for people and our planet.

Labour and the Conservatives can’t offer the country a brighter future because they both want Brexit. We know that will be bad for our economy, bad for our NHS and bad for our environment.

Our politics has been dominated by the two, tired old parties for too long. This election provides an opportunity to change the future of our country.

Our ambitious plan includes:

  • Stopping Brexit.
  • Then, investing the £50 billion Remain Bonus in public services and tackling inequalities
  • Tackling the climate emergency
  • Building a fairer economy and transforming opportunities
  • Giving every child the best start in life
  • Transforming our mental health services
  • Adopting a public health approach to serious violence
  • Fixing the broken immigration system

Together, we can create a future for our country where every person, every community and our planet can thrive.

