Liberal Democrat Federal Appeals Panel

Job Title: Member, Federal Appeals Panel

Responsible to: Chair, Federal Appeals Panel

Salary: N/A this is a volunteer position

Hours: Approximately 3 hours a week.

Tenure: This is a casual vacancy, the current term will end January 2026

Location: Remote working.

Closing date: TBD

The Liberal Democrats are seeking committed volunteers to join its highest appeal body. The Federal Appeals Panel (FAP) considers and decides on sensitive issues ranging from personal complaints to Party structures and Constitutional decisions.

These are volunteer positions and the work is conducted remotely. The time commitment is flexible. The ideal candidate will bring evidence of their commitment to the Party’s values, relevant experience in paid, voluntary or non-executive roles, and enthusiasm. This is an ideal position for someone who wishes to contribute to the Party in a role removed from front-line politics.

The Liberal Democrats are committed to diversity and inclusion and we welcome applications from all suitably qualified persons regardless of their race, sex, disability, religion/belief, sexual orientation or age.

Applicants are advised to read the full role description before applying. For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact [email protected]:

A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address

A covering letter of no more than 1 page of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in this advert.

Equality and Diversity Monitoring Form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.