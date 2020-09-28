Liberal International Executive (Volunteer)

The Liberal Democrats are entitled to two voting representatives on the Executive of Liberal International, the worldwide family of Liberal parties, whose headquarters are based in London.

Candidates for the positions should have a strong interest in key areas of Liberal International's work (which includes Human Rights, Climate Justice, International Trade and Fighting Disinformation) as well as a solid understanding of Liberal Democrat policy priorities. Candidate applications will be assessed by the members of the Federal Board.

Typically there are two (daytime) meetings of the Executive each year as well as a session at the Liberal International Congress, which occurs approximately every 18 months. In normal times, these take place in different cities around the world (in 2019 they happened in Athens and Fes), only occasionally in London. Because of the current COVID-19 situation the next meeting will be a brief online administrative session of the Congress on the afternoon of 20 October. The next physical congress is likely to take place in Sofia next year.

Executive reps are currently responsible for the cost of their own travel, accommodation and registration fee, though that situation may change. Any member of the Party may apply. The successful candidates will serve a term that ends 31st December 2022.

The Liberal Democrats are committed to diversity and inclusion and we welcome applications from candidates from all walks of life.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact the Company Secretary:

jack.coulson@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching: