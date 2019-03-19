Lifelong Learning for All

In 1919, the Lloyd George government’s Ministry of Reconstruction published the Report on Adult Education. The report set out the fundamental importance of educational opportunities throughout life:

"Adult education is a permanent national necessity, an inseparable aspect of citizenship, and therefore should be both universal and lifelong."

Today, access to learning throughout life is no less vital for individuals or for society as a whole. But sadly, a century on, the aspirations set out in the 1919 report for an education system which is truly “universal and lifelong” is no closer to being a reality.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable convened an independent Commission on Lifelong Learning.

This report covers their recommendations in relation to Personal Education and Skills Accounts.

Download the full report and recommendations here.