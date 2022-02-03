Liberal Democrats

Local Party Organiser (MDNP Lib Dems)

By Anonymous on February 03, 2022

Responsible to: Mid Dorset & North Poole Lib Dem Executive

Salary: £18-23,000 per annum depending on experience

Benefit: 5% of gross salary and enrolled in a NEST pension scheme.  

Tenure: Initially 15-month fixed-term with the possibility of contract extension

Hours:  37 hours per week or Part Time (minimum 3 days per week)

Location:  Broadstone Liberal Hall, Poole

Closing date: 5pm, Friday 11th February

Mid Dorset and North Poole Liberal Democrats are seeking an enthusiastic and self-motivated person who can manage a team of volunteers and build campaigning capacity.

With 15 experienced Councillors and hundreds of local members, this is an exciting time to be involved in politics in MDNP.  We have vital elections in BCP during 2023 and in Dorset in 2024 in which we are seeking to make further gains and we also aim to restore a Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for this part of Dorset, whenever the next General Election is called.

You will play a central role within the local party supporting councillors and candidates and preparing for the next General Election. The role presents an opportunity to develop your own skills in a fast-paced political environment working alongside volunteers and neighbouring local party staff. 

Please read through the Full Job Description to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms  then proceed with your application. 

  • A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address
  • A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it

To be considered for this position, please submit your application to Richard Burton, Chair of MDNP Liberal Democrats at [email protected]

Please note:  We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

The  Party  believes  it  is  essential  to  foster  equity,  equality,  diversion  and  inclusion  within  our workforce.  We  want  our employees  to  thrive  in  an  environment  where  everyone  is  welcome and  supported  to  achieve  their  potential.  It  is  important  to  celebrate  what  makes  us  unique  and that  you  feel  valued,  appreciated  and  free  to  be  who  you  are.

Want to find out more Sign up here...

Sign up or log in using: or

Join us today

Britain needs Liberal voices. Add yours to ours and be part of what comes next:

Meet our MPs

Your Liberal Democrat MPs

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].