Local Party Organiser (MDNP Lib Dems)

Responsible to: Mid Dorset & North Poole Lib Dem Executive

Salary: £18-23,000 per annum depending on experience

Benefit: 5% of gross salary and enrolled in a NEST pension scheme.

Tenure: Initially 15-month fixed-term with the possibility of contract extension

Hours: 37 hours per week or Part Time (minimum 3 days per week)

Location: Broadstone Liberal Hall, Poole

Closing date: 5pm, Friday 11th February

Mid Dorset and North Poole Liberal Democrats are seeking an enthusiastic and self-motivated person who can manage a team of volunteers and build campaigning capacity.

With 15 experienced Councillors and hundreds of local members, this is an exciting time to be involved in politics in MDNP. We have vital elections in BCP during 2023 and in Dorset in 2024 in which we are seeking to make further gains and we also aim to restore a Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for this part of Dorset, whenever the next General Election is called.

You will play a central role within the local party supporting councillors and candidates and preparing for the next General Election. The role presents an opportunity to develop your own skills in a fast-paced political environment working alongside volunteers and neighbouring local party staff.

Please read through the Full Job Description to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with your application.

A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address

A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it

To be considered for this position, please submit your application to Richard Burton, Chair of MDNP Liberal Democrats at [email protected]

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.