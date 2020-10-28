Local Campaign Organiser (Watford)

Employer: Watford Constituency Liberal Democrats

Salary: £12.50 per hour for minimum 8 hours per week. The number of hours per week may increase towards the May 2021 elections (tbc). Plus travel expenses to and from Watford, if required.

Hours: Self employed/ freelance basis. Fixed term until May 2021

Work pattern: Ideally flexible through the working week as workload demands, including the occasional evening meeting

Location: Home based with occasional travel ad hoc

Closing date: 23rd October 2020

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

Applicants should send a CV, and a short cover letter (no more than one page A4) to peter.kloss@btinternet.com

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.