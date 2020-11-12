Local Campaign Organiser (Warwick)

Reporting to : Chair of Warwick District Liberal Democrats

Salary: £19,000 - £21,000 p.a. (pro rata) depending on experience

Benefits: 8% Employer’s Pension Contribution

Tenure: Fixed term from December 2020 until May 2021

Hours: Part time, 22.5 hours per week.

Work pattern: Ideally flexible through the working week as workload demands, including the occasional evening meeting

Location: Home based with occasional travel ad hoc

Closing date: 4th December 2020

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact John Whitehouse:

johnwhitehouse47@gmail.com

Please apply by email attaching:

CV (including contact telephone numbers and email address);

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

THE LIBERAL DEMOCRATS ARE EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYERS AND PARTICULARLY WELCOME APPLICATIONS FROM GROUPS WHO ARE CURRENTLY UNDER-REPRESENTED IN OUR STAFF.