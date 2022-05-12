Local Campaign Organiser (Warwick District)

Reporting to: Chair of Warwick District Liberal Democrats

Salary: £19,000 - £21,000 p.a. (pro rata) depending on experience

Benefits: 8% Employer’s Pension Contribution

Tenure: Twelve months initially with possibility of extension. Post available from mid May.

Hours: Part time, 14 hours per week.

Work pattern: Flexible as workload demands, including some evening meetings and weekend campaigning.

Location: Home based, although local party is searching for an office.

Contact: The full job spec is available here. Or from the Chair [email protected]

Closing date: 25 May 2022

To achieve maximum elected representation and the implementation of Liberal Democratic policies in Wales, the Chief Executive leads the party administration and directs the human, financial and administrative resources of the Party.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

[email protected]

Please apply by email attaching:

A current detailed CV;

A letter of application no more than 2 sides of A4 with A statement of suitability (drawing from the competencies listed in the job description), and Details for two referees, one of whom should be your current or most recent employer.



Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.