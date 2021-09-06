Job Title: Local Party Campaigns Organiser

Working For: Southwark Liberal Democrats

Location: London

Salary: £22,000-£30,000 per annum pro rata (experience based) Full time, part time or job share considered

Length of Contract: 9 months (scope for extension)

Closing Date: 10 September 2021

Job Details

Southwark Liberal Democrats is an active local party with 14 councillors (the official opposition on the local council), three constituencies and a large and engaged membership. We are looking for a dynamic and committed campaign organiser to play a key role in our campaign for the 2022 local elections.

• Volunteers: Work with ward teams to recruit, develop and manage volunteers, provide or organise necessary training, ensure regular engagement, and maintain a members and helpers database.

• Literature: Oversee the artworking, printing and distribution of literature, including liaising with printers about any externally sourced printing.

• Canvassing & Action Days: Work with ward teams to set up regular canvassing sessions, action days, delivery blitzes etc. This may include organising resources, generating connect lists for minivan and being the nominated point-person for these sessions if that enables others to volunteer.

• Digital: Work with the council group and the local party to keep the local website, Facebook page and Twitter account up to date.

• Member Communications: Support local party officers to ensure regular email and other communications to members about campaigns, fundraising and policy.

• Election Periods: Alongside standard local party work, to work with ward teams to deliver the agreed election campaign and to plan postal vote and polling day GOTV operations.

• Office & Local Party Responsibilities: Support the good governance of the Liberal Democrats including

o Keeping records of printing and other expenditure, especially during election periods

o Maintaining standards of records, resources and equipment

• To work within London Liberal Democrats and ALDC’s agreed policies and procedures.

Person Specification

• Experience of election campaigning within the Liberal Democrats

• Outgoing with excellent interpersonal and communication skills

• Able to take initiative, with a "can-do" attitude and resilience in pressured/difficult situations

• Highly organised, capable of prioritising a demanding workload and ability to meet deadlines

• Able to work independently as well as part of a team

• Ability to motivate and manage a team of people

• Commitment to the electoral success of the Liberal Democrats

Interview/Start Dates

Successfully shortlisted candidates will be contacted via email after the 10th September closing date to arrange interviews for the w/c 13th September.

Starting date can be discussed, but would like the start from end of September/start of October

Application Details

Please apply by email to Chris Hudson (Local Party Chair) [email protected] attaching:

1. A copy of your CV. Please include contact details for two referees including one from a current employer and at least one who can attest to your campaigning experience

2. A Covering Letter of no more than 1 page of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated

For an informal discussion about the role, please contact Hamish McCallum (Council Group Leader) on 07415 418722

GDPR

Take responsibility for understanding and complying with the Liberal Democrat’s approach to data protection by completing regular Data Protection and UK GDPR training and adhering to policies and guidance which improve knowledge and promote best practice.

Information Asset Owners (IAOs), Directors and Heads of teams

Take responsibility for understanding and complying with the Liberal Democrat’s approach to data protection by completing regular Data Protection and UK GDPR training and adhering to policies and guidance which improve knowledge and promote best practice.

Responsible for specific information assets and assessing and mitigating risks to information within the area you manage. This involves ensuring the security, accuracy and integrity of the data held on the systems you manage and for mitigating any potential risks.

Raise awareness of data protection issues and ensure staff are aware of their responsibilities towards the information they use.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.