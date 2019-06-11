Local party organiser (North Norfolk)

Salary: £22,000 - £25,000

Hours: 40 hours per week

Tenure: Full time

Location: North Walsham

Closing Date: Midday, 5th July 2019

Purpose:

We are looking to recruit a new Local Party Organiser to build on our campaigning successes in North Norfolk and to support with an ambitious plan to develop our activity and presence in Great Yarmouth.

Following on from successfully winning North Norfolk district council, now is an exciting time to join the North Norfolk and Great Yarmouth Liberal Democrats. Our newly elected councillors are looking at innovative ways to lead in local government, which includes a desire to make North Norfolk District Council the greenest in the country. Internally our party is looking to grow and develop pioneering projects that would bring about political change so that our values of liberty, equality and community can help build a better free, fair and open society.



If you are a visionary, personable and organised person interested in managing the activities of a local political party, a large team of volunteers and supporting with political strategy then please apply to join us.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

info@norfolklibdems.org with the subject line of Local Party Organiser

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.