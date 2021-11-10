Local Party Organiser Bristol

Job Title: Local Party Organiser

Salary range: £18,000 - £20,000 fulltime equivalent depending on experience pro-rata. Expectation is to offer 3-days a week

Location: The Bristol Liberal Democrats do not have an office currently, so home working will be required. The Organiser needs to be available across the City when needed. Some evening and weekend campaign activities by agreement.

Timing: The post is offered initially on a 12-month fixed-term contract basis, with the possibility of contract extension.

Transport: Travel expenses within Bristol will be paid for pre-agreed expenditure.

Line Manager: nominated Local Party Executive Officer / Regional Campaigns Officer

Accountable to: The Bristol Liberal Democrat Executive, via the Bristol Campaign Team.

Closing: 11.59pm Tuesday 30th November

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

Before Applying for this role please click on link to complete our Equal Opportunities Form

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

Application Details:To apply, Send a CV and a covering letter to [email protected]. For an informal discussion about the role, please call Tony Carey, Chair, Bristol Liberal Democrat Party 07594 634 593.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.