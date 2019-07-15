Job Title: Local Party Organiser, North Devon Liberal Democrats

Responsible to: Viki Young, currently Chair of North Devon Liberal Democrats

Salary: £21,000-£24,000

Tenure: Full time

Hours: 40 hours per week

Location: 9 Cross Street, Barnstaple

Closing Date: Thursday, 1st of August, 5pm

Purpose of job

We are looking to recruit a new Local Party Organiser to build on our campaigning successes in North Devon and to support our credible plan to regain the Parliamentary seat.

Following on from successfully winning North Devon district council elections in May 2019 and gaining control of North Devon Council with the support of the Independents, now is an exciting time to join the North Devon Liberal Democrats. Our newly elected councillors are looking at innovative ways to lead in local government, which includes a desire to make North Devon Council the greenest in the country. Liberal Democrats are the largest group on Barnstaple Town Council; are part of South Molton Town Council and Fremington and Braunton Parish Councils. Internally, our party is looking to grow and develop pioneering projects that would bring about political change so that our values of liberty, equality and community can help build a better free, fair and open society.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

How to apply

To apply, please send a letter of application and your CV to Nick Pentney to nick.pentney@libdems.org.uk with the subject ‘Local Party Organiser’. For an informal discussion about the role, please call Nick Pentney on 07887 411253.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.