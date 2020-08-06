Local Party Organiser (Warrington)

Responsible to: Chair - Ryan Bate

Salary: £20,500 plus 8% Employer’s Pension Contribution

Tenure: Full time – 9 months’ contract

Hours: 40 hours per week

Location: Warrington Liberal Democrats Headquarters, 686 Knutsford Road, Warrington, WA4 1JW

Closing Date: 14th August 2020

Purpose of job

Warrington Liberal Democrats are seeking a full-time Campaign Organiser from September 2020 (start date subject to negotiation) until 31 May 2021. The immediate task is to help fight the all-out elections next year and increase the number of Borough Councillors from the eleven currently held.

For five years from 2006 to 2011 the Liberal Democrats led the Unitary Borough Council. The Parliamentary Constituency of Warrington South was a target seat in 2010 and again in 2019.

The main responsibilities are to work with officers and activists to

encourage more members and supporters to take on a more active role in the Party

lead on campaigning activities in target seats

support the production of campaign literature and social media

enhance skills of volunteers in the use of CONNECT and the preparation of artwork

HOW TO APPLY

Please read the Full Job Description before applying. If you have any questions please contact the Warrington Party Chair, Cllr Ryan Bate on ryanbateld@gmail.com

Please apply by email to ryanbateld@gmail.com attaching the following:

A covering letter, no more than two pages of A4, indicating how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification

A copy of your CV

A completed diversity monitoring form

The closing date for applications is 14 August. We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date.