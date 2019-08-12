Liberal Democrats

Local Party Organiser, Chippenham

By Greg Costea on August 12, 2019

Full Job Description

Job Title:                  Local Party Organiser, Chippenham Liberal Democrats

Responsible to:        Constituency Chair, currently Pat Aves

Salary:                      £17,000-£20,000

Tenure:                     Full time – 6 months’ contract with possibility of extension

Hours:                       40 hours per week

Location:                   17, St. Mary’s Pace, Chippenham SN15 1EN

Closing Date: 17:00, Monday, 2nd of September

Purpose:

The Chippenham Constituency was recreated in 2010 and held by Liberal Democrat Duncan Hames until 2015. The constituency includes the market towns of  ChippenhamCorsham, Bradford on Avon and Melksham. Although not yet a target seat, the constituency has over 500 members and supporters and a well-known and liked PPC in Helen Belcher – an active LGBT campaigner. We are looking to recruit a new Local Party Organiser to build on recent successes and to support our emerging plan to regain the Parliamentary seat.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

HOW TO APPLY

To apply, please email a letter of application and your CV to current Vice-Chair Trixy Alberga - talberga660@btinternet.com with the subject Local Party Organiser. For an informal discussion about the role, please call Trixy on 07724 669892.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.  Reasonable expenses will be paid.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

Please note:  We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.

