Liberal Democrats

Local Elections Are Just Around The Corner

Jon Aylwin in the campaigns team talks about the big opportunities we have coming up in the local elections this year

By Jon Aylwin, Apr 05, 2019 2:04

Vince Cable kickstarted our local election campaign today in Yeovil.

And what a place to get the ball rolling.

After the last lot of elections in 2015, the Liberal Democrat group was the largest on South Somerset District Council.

South Somerset is just one of many councils up for election this year which last elected councillors in 2015.

I’m sure you don’t need reminding that that wasn’t a fantastic time for our electoral chances.

But this time around we have the chance to win – and win big.

In the four year cycle of local elections, the most seats are up for grabs this year.

We need all hands on deck to get as many Liberal Democrat councillors elected as possible.

Lib Dems are fantastic activists. We get out, we knock on doors, we deliver Focus. It’s never too late to start that.

Don’t worry if you’re new to this – there will be more experienced people there to give you a helping hand.

But if pavement pounding isn’t your thing, worry not. There’s always plenty of jobs that need doing around a campaign.

Get in touch with your local party; they’ll be able to teach you new tricks and help you make the most of your skills and interests.

Liberal Democrat councillors work hard to represent their communities. They gain reputations for constantly writing emails about bins, pointing at potholes, and getting grumpy about litter.

But that’s what matters to local people.

And it can be bigger than that. If there isn’t a People’s Vote or European elections, this will be our only chance to tell the government what we think of their Brexit mess.

A vote for a Liberal Democrat candidate is a vote for Europe. We can only get those votes with your help.

im_so_into_eu.gif

So, do it for Europe or do it for bins. But do it. Volunteer in local election campaigns.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy