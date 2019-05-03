Best EVER local election results

What. A. Day.

1271 (and counting) Liberal Democrat Councillors elected. 647 Councillor gains.

We held control of every Council we were defending. We won control of twelve more.

That officially makes this local election our best ever - smashing through the previous record by a country mile.

Just as good - hundreds of people have joined the Liberal Democrats. It's our fastest day of membership growth in almost two years.

The results show we're making real progress too - we took control of in Vale of the White Horse, Hinckley & Bosworth, North Norfolk, Winchester, Bath and North East Somerset, Cotswolds, Chelmsford North Devon, Mole Valley, North Devon, Somerset West & Taunton and Teignbridge.

We also won big in key areas like Southport, Hazel Grove, St Albans and Cheadle and we made real, tangible progress in many more - including Dacorum, Welwyn Hatfield, Broxtowe, Wokingham, Brentwood, Southend, New Forest, Barnsley and Sunderland.

We could go on and on and on.

To everyone who has made this possible, I want to say thank you. More Liberal Democrat councils and councillors means we can get more change in communities across the country.



It also gives our European Election campaign a huge boost.

These elections show that we are the strongest Remain party - and if we want to send the Government another strong message - a message that they need to stop the national embarrassment that is Brexit, then Remainers need to rally behind us.

Only a strong, united remain vote for the Liberal Democrats on Thursday 23rd May can send that message.

We’ve got campaign action days this weekend up and down the country – and Liberal Democrats everywhere should have a spring in their step!



So, let's go and do this - let's win big in the European elections and send a message the Brexit parties can't ignore.