What a night!

There's nothing better than waking up to "Lib Dem GAIN" after a night of elections. And there's been a long, long list of those after last night. We're absolutely delighted - congratulations to all our hardworking activists!
With over seventy councils yet to declare, we're up over 450 councillors and have gained control of 9 new councils:
-
Bath and North East Somerset - Jacob Rees-Mogg now has a Lib Dem for his local councillor!
-
Chelmsford - where we made 26 gains to take us from 5 seats to 31.
-
Cotswold - a council we've never held before
- Hinckley and Bosworth
- Mole Valley
- North Devon
- North Norfolk
- Somerset West and Taunton
- Vale of White Horse
There's no denying it - this is a Remain backlash. People up and down the country, in Leave and Remain-voting areas, are sick of Brexit.
And not just Tories, either. Remain-supporting Labour voters are swinging behind us. They've had enough of Labour trying to be everything to everyone. Or in the words of a certain Labour frontbencher, bailing the Tories out:
Truly remarkable. The constant Gardiner to the Tories: "We are in there trying to bail you guys out." pic.twitter.com/rONOXIjFjs— John Harris (@johnharris1969) May 3, 2019
Next step - carrying this momentum into the European elections. A vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote for Remain. Say you're with us - pledge your EU election vote to us today and help us stop Brexit: