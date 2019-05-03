What a night!

There's nothing better than waking up to "Lib Dem GAIN" after a night of elections. And there's been a long, long list of those after last night. We're absolutely delighted - congratulations to all our hardworking activists!

With over seventy councils yet to declare, we're up over 450 councillors and have gained control of 9 new councils:

Bath and North East Somerset - Jacob Rees-Mogg now has a Lib Dem for his local councillor!



- Jacob Rees-Mogg now has a Lib Dem for his local councillor! Chelmsford - where we made 26 gains to take us from 5 seats to 31.



- where we made 26 gains to take us from 5 seats to 31. Cotswold - a council we've never held before



- a council we've never held before Hinckley and Bosworth

Mole Valley

North Devon

North Norfolk

Somerset West and Taunton

Vale of White Horse

There's no denying it - this is a Remain backlash. People up and down the country, in Leave and Remain-voting areas, are sick of Brexit.

And not just Tories, either. Remain-supporting Labour voters are swinging behind us. They've had enough of Labour trying to be everything to everyone. Or in the words of a certain Labour frontbencher, bailing the Tories out:

Truly remarkable. The constant Gardiner to the Tories: "We are in there trying to bail you guys out." pic.twitter.com/rONOXIjFjs — John Harris (@johnharris1969) May 3, 2019

Next step - carrying this momentum into the European elections. A vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote for Remain. Say you're with us - pledge your EU election vote to us today and help us stop Brexit: