The lesson from our great local election results? Stop Brexit.

The Liberal Democrats made 703 gains in last week's local elections - our best results ever. Given our nearly 3 years of campaigning for a People's Vote, if you were Labour or the Tories, what Brexit lesson would you take from that?

I'm going to guess it wouldn't be "push Brexit through faster". And yet, losing nearly 1500 seats between them, that's exactly what they're trying to do. What?

Theresa May has spent the last 3 years trying to deliver a disastrous hard Brexit. The only people who want that are Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

And Jeremy Corbyn has aided her every step of the way. He's failing the many Labour supporters who want to see Brexit stopped. Now, he and Theresa May are trying to stitch up a Brexit deal that'll leave Britain poorer.

Truly remarkable. The constant Gardiner to the Tories: "We are in there trying to bail you guys out." pic.twitter.com/rONOXIjFjs — John Harris (@johnharris1969) May 3, 2019

The Liberal Democrats want to stop Brexit. We've led the opposition to it both in and out of Parliament. We were the first to call for you to have the final say on Brexit nearly 3 years ago and we haven't given up. The fact that we're still in the EU today is a testament to how hard we've fought. We are the party of Remain.

We can win a People's Vote. The momentum is with us, but we need to keep it building. That means securing a great result at the EU elections later this month. Vote to remain in the EU and protect our economy and environment - say you'll vote Lib Dem on the 23rd May: