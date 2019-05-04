Liberal Democrats

The local elections - a media roundup

We did astonishingly well in yesterday's local elections. Here's what the press had to say 👇

By Dan Schmeising, May 04, 2019 3:05

Our performance in last night's local elections defied even our most optimistic expectations. We made a net gain of 12 councils and over 700 councillors - and the press noticed. We were pride of place on the Guardian's homepage:

The BBC couldn't ignore the huge gains we made in previously Tory heartlands:

The Independent credited part of our extraordinary success to our clear, uncompromising position on Brexit:

The Mirror were greatly amused that Jacob Rees-Mogg's new local councillor would be a Lib Dem:

And Sky picked up on the anti-Brexit sentiment that Labour and the Tories are trying very hard to ignore:

We're so, so proud of our councillors, both new and returning, and the activists who got them there.

It's clear that people have had enough of old broken 2-party politics. We've got the momentum, and we're ready to convert that into more wins at the EU elections in 3 weeks' time. Our unequivocal message is resonating - a vote for the Lib Dems is a vote to stop Brexit. Do your bit - say you'll vote Lib Dem on the 23rd May to help secure a People's Vote:

