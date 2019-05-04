The local elections - a media roundup

Our performance in last night's local elections defied even our most optimistic expectations. We made a net gain of 12 councils and over 700 councillors - and the press noticed. We were pride of place on the Guardian's homepage:

The BBC couldn't ignore the huge gains we made in previously Tory heartlands:

This is the big Liberal Democrat come-back story in the South West overnight: the Lib Dems have overturned huge Tory majorities on the two previous district councils - West Somerset and Taunton Deane - which merged to formed the new council. @LibDems @Conservatives https://t.co/tYYC4qJ1eN — Martyn Oates (@bbcmartynoates) May 3, 2019

The Independent credited part of our extraordinary success to our clear, uncompromising position on Brexit:

The Mirror were greatly amused that Jacob Rees-Mogg's new local councillor would be a Lib Dem:

And Sky picked up on the anti-Brexit sentiment that Labour and the Tories are trying very hard to ignore:

If Brexit Party/UKIP were doing as well as the Lib Dems/Greens are doing we'd be saying the public were sending a clear Brexit message to Westminster. Not sure why we should automatically think they're not just because it's the remainer parties doing well. — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) May 3, 2019

We're so, so proud of our councillors, both new and returning, and the activists who got them there.

It's clear that people have had enough of old broken 2-party politics. We've got the momentum, and we're ready to convert that into more wins at the EU elections in 3 weeks' time. Our unequivocal message is resonating - a vote for the Lib Dems is a vote to stop Brexit. Do your bit - say you'll vote Lib Dem on the 23rd May to help secure a People's Vote: