Boris Johnson must put those hit hardest first

Millions of people across the country have made untold sacrifices in the past year.

Boris Johnson must not squander the months of sacrifice by millions of people and businesses across the country

People have been isolated from their families, hundreds of thousands of businesses have been shuttered and our precious freedoms have been curtailed.

As we begin to recover the Prime Minister must put people hit hardest by this pandemic first: the most vulnerable people in our communities, small businesses and the self-employed.

As we begin to recover the Prime Minister must put people hit hardest by this pandemic first.



That's why I called on Boris Johnson to prioritise giving everyone with a learning disability their first jab. pic.twitter.com/xVjefRJxHo — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) February 22, 2021

It is deeply concerning that the Prime Minister has failed to set out plans for a functioning test, trace and isolate system – particularly a failure to support people enough to stay at home if they are asked to self-isolate.

This time, the Prime Minister must not squander the months of sacrifice by millions of people and businesses across the country, as he did so recklessly last year.