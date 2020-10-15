Ed Davey's response to the London lockdown

The Government have completely lost control of coronavirus across vast swathes of the country, and the situation in London is looking very difficult.



In the north of England, and now in London, the sacrifices of millions of people have been squandered by this Government.

Because of Boris Johnson's failure to ensure our test, trace and isolate system worked, millions of people will have to make those sacrifices again.

"We've not seen the scientific evidence that tiered restrictions will stop this virus.



The evidence we have seen from the experts suggests that we need to move to a national circuit breaker. That's what the Liberal Democrats are backing." - @EdwardJDavey pic.twitter.com/s5Trm1EsjV — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) October 15, 2020



We need to understand the science behind the tier system immediately, otherwise there will be fears that this fresh wave of restrictions will do very little to help stop the spread of the virus.

We need a circuit-breaker introduced now, on the condition that government overhaul the failing test and trace system - otherwise restrictions will need to remain in place for the foreseeable future.



The government must do much more to protect jobs and livelihoods and keep people safe.