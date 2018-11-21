Lib Dems announce London Mayoral candidate

"I am delighted to have been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Mayor of London.

I will show the Lib Dems can offer a fresh alternative

I will show the Lib Dems can offer a fresh alternative to London's tired two party politics.



Sadiq Khan isn't delivering the right solutions to violent crime and only the Liberal Democrats can provide a genuinely public health approach. The Tories have shown how out of touch they are with London's values by selecting an illiberal, pro-Brexit candidate.



Only the Lib Dems have truly stood up for Londoners against Brexit and we will continue to be a strong, liberal voice for our city." Siobhan Benita

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable said:

“Siobhan Benita has made a big impression in London and will be an excellent candidate to take on both Labour and the Conservatives. I look forward to working with Siobhan in standing up for the issues that matter, not least tackling London’s knife crime crisis, the soaring cost of living and stopping this Conservative Brexit mess.



“Liberal Democrats have had a string of great electoral successes right across London. Now is the time to get behind Siobhan and demand better.”



