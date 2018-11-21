Liberal Democrats

Lib Dems announce London Mayoral candidate

We're delighted to announce Siobhan Benita is our London Mayoral candidate

By Liberal Democrats, Nov 21, 2018 8:11

"I am delighted to have been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Mayor of London.

I will show the Lib Dems can offer a fresh alternative

I will show the Lib Dems can offer a fresh alternative to London's tired two party politics.

Sadiq Khan isn't delivering the right solutions to violent crime and only the Liberal Democrats can provide a genuinely public health approach. The Tories have shown how out of touch they are with London's values by selecting an illiberal, pro-Brexit candidate.

Only the Lib Dems have truly stood up for Londoners against Brexit and we will continue to be a strong, liberal voice for our city." Siobhan Benita

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable said: 

“Siobhan Benita has made a big impression in London and will be an excellent candidate to take on both Labour and the Conservatives. I look forward to working with Siobhan in standing up for the issues that matter, not least tackling London’s knife crime crisis, the soaring cost of living and stopping this Conservative Brexit mess.
 
“Liberal Democrats have had a string of great electoral successes right across London. Now is the time to get behind Siobhan and demand better.”

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy