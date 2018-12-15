Looking back on 2018

Two years ago Brexit seemed inevitable. Now, with 117 Conservative MPs unable even to support the Prime Minister as Conservative leader, it is hard to see how she can get any version of her deal through when the Commons returns in January.

Meanwhile, ‘no deal’ is plainly unacceptable to all parties, except for the most extreme of Conservative backbenchers. Parliament is therefore in deadlock.

Theresa May does not even speak for her own party, let alone Parliament or the country as a whole

In that light, a People’s Vote has gone from being a remote possibility to a real probability in 2018. We have to keep campaigning, and if we do secure a final say for the people, it will be thanks to Liberal Democrat members and supporters like you who kept the faith and believed we could do it.

Additionally, I have been doing what I can to ensure that our partners in Europe hear our voices rather than just those of Britain’s Brexit Government. This week I went to Brussels to brief liberal Leaders and Prime Ministers from all over Europe on the changing political situation in the UK. After two long years of negotiation, I wanted them to know that Theresa May does not even speak for her own party, let alone Parliament or the country as a whole. The country is swinging slowly but decisively behind remain.

In addition to our big Brexit campaign, this year the party enjoyed its best set of local elections for 15 years. Our success has continued at local by-elections since. 2019 brings a big opportunity to build on that progress in the next set of English local elections, the largest round in four years.

This year the party enjoyed its best set of local elections for 15 years

There will be 9,000 seats to contest and I am personally committed to finding Liberal Democrat candidates for as many of them as possible. Winning at local level means we can put liberalism into action. We will offer greener, better local services to communities all over the country.

If you would be interested in standing when elections come round in your area, do find out more through ALDC, and get in touch. By next Christmas, you could be a councillor!

Thank you for all your support for the Liberal Democrats. I wish you a restful Christmas and a politically successful New Year.