Luciana Berger joins the Liberal Democrats

I am very pleased to announce that I have joined @joswinson and the @LibDems, the strongest party to stop brexit, fight for equality and a fairer country. — Luciana Berger (@lucianaberger) September 5, 2019

This is a moment of national crisis.

Leaving the Labour party after being a member for almost 20 years was one of the hardest decisions of my life. But Labour has changed beyond recognition. It is now institutionally antisemitic, overtaken by the far left and consumed by a Brexiteer leadership.

My values remain the same. I fundamentally believe in equality, opportunity for everyone, social justice and the unequivocal, unqualified condemnation of discrimination.

I am proud to be an internationalist. I know the UK can play a leading role in the world. We can best do this as members of the European Union. That is why I have fought tooth and nail to stop Brexit through a people’s vote.

The Liberal Democrats today best represent my values and are unequivocal in wanting to stop Brexit and are committed to securing Britain’s future as a tolerant, open and inclusive society.

At this moment of national emergency I am joining Jo Swinson and the Liberal Democrats, to offer a vital, positive alternative to Johnson and Corbyn. I want to help build a future that our country deserves.