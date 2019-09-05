Liberal Democrats

Luciana Berger joins the Liberal Democrats

Luciana Berger is the latest person to cross the floor and join the Liberal Democrats - find out why she chose to here.

By Luciana Berger, Sep 05, 2019 11:09

This is a moment of national crisis.

Leaving the Labour party after being a member for almost 20 years was one of the hardest decisions of my life. But Labour has changed beyond recognition. It is now institutionally antisemitic, overtaken by the far left and consumed by a Brexiteer leadership.

My values remain the same. I fundamentally believe in equality, opportunity for everyone, social justice and the unequivocal, unqualified condemnation of discrimination.

I am proud to be an internationalist. I know the UK can play a leading role in the world. We can best do this as members of the European Union. That is why I have fought tooth and nail to stop Brexit through a people’s vote.

The Liberal Democrats today best represent my values and are unequivocal in wanting to stop Brexit and are committed to securing Britain’s future as a tolerant, open and inclusive society.

At this moment of national emergency I am joining Jo Swinson and the Liberal Democrats, to offer a vital, positive alternative to Johnson and Corbyn. I want to help build a future that our country deserves.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy