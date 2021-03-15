Making final preparations for Spring Conference 2021

We are looking forward to welcoming members to our second online conference next week.

We have a packed agenda of debates, fringes, training and exhibition stands as well as the opportunity to catch up with friends and colleagues.

Already we have a large number of party members registered to attend. You can join them here. Attending conference is a great part of being a member of the Liberal Democrats. You can vote on our policies, question our Party Leader, Parliamentarians and committee chairs and make your voice heard in how we run our party.

Federal Conference Committee met today to make the final preparations for conference. We selected a number of amendments to debate to the various policy motions that we will be discussing. Over the next couple of days, committee members will be getting back to the successful and unsuccessful proposers of amendments to let them know the reasons for our decisions.

We have selected a motion on the COVID-19 pandemic for the slot at F14. That will be amendable and we will get the text of it out as fast as we can.

We also received a number of emergency motions for consideration. Given the number that were in order, we do not think that we need to have a ballot but rather can debate them in the time we have. The text of those will be released soon.

We will be issuing a new and integrated version of the Agenda early next week. It will contain details of all the amendments we have selected, emergency motions to be considered, questions that will be answered and other updates. In order to make it more user-friendly on screen, we will be not be issuing a separate Conference Extra as we would have done before – all of the information will be in one place.

We recognise that there have been some delays in issuing the printed copy of the conference papers for those that ordered them. We apologise for that. They have now all been sent out.

I look forward to seeing you all this week for our Spring Conference 2021!

Geoff Payne

Chair, Federal Conference Committee