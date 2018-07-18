Mandela Day

Today is Nelson Mandela’s birthday. The Liberal Democrat’s International Office want to remember his work and legacy.

By Liberal Democrats, Jul 18, 2018 5:07

It is a day when we must remember that every person has the power to change the world.

It has been 100 years since Mandela's birth. His dedication to the service of humanity and his contribution to the struggle for democracy continue to inspire millions of people.

Global inequality remains a serious problem facing in the world and protecting human rights is an ongoing struggle of immense importance.

Liberal Democrats International Office are committed to ensuring justice and equality for people around the world.

The International Office together with the work of the Africa Liberal Network promote the engagement of women and youth in the political process as well as strengthening liberal parties.

You can also make the world a better place by spreading kindness and helping people - not just today, but every day.

