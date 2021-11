This working group will develop the Liberal Democrat manifesto for the next General Election.

Chair: Lord Dick Newby

Dick Newby has been a Liberal Democrat peer since 1997 and has served as the Leader of the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords since 2016.

Members of the Group:

Lord Dick Newby (chair)

Rt Hon Sir Edward Davey MP

Jeremy Hargreaves

Cllr Lucy Nethsingha

Dr Christine Cheng

Cllr Lisa Smart

Wendy Chamberlain MP

Baroness Jenny Randerson

Munira Wilson MP

Cllr Josh Babarinde OBE