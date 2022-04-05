Liberal Democrats

Marketing and Communications Assistant

By Cryss Mennaceur on April 05, 2022

Job Title:              Marketing and Communications Assistant

Responsible to:    Campaigns Manager (Design and Print)

Salary:                  £22,420 pro rata

Hours:                  Part Time (15 hours per week)

Tenure:                Permanent

Location:             Home Based with occasional travel

We are looking for a talented and enthusiastic Marketing and Communications Assistant.

Purpose of the Job

As Marketing and Communications Assistant for the Campaigns and Elections Department in LibDem HQ you will be responsible for making sure our members and campaigns staff get to hear about all the training and resources available to help them win elections. Working across our team of office and field based staff you will make sure marketing materials are produced and communicated.

How to apply:

Please read through the Full Job Description  to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms   then proceed with your application.  

  • A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address
  • A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it To be considered for this position, please submit your application to [email protected]

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note:  We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will not notify applicants if their application has been unsuccessful at shortlisting stage.

The  Party  believes  it  is  essential  to  foster  equity,  equality,  diversion  and  inclusion  within  our workforce.  We  want  our employees  to  thrive  in  an  environment  where  everyone  is  welcome and  supported  to  achieve  their  potential.  It  is  important  to  celebrate  what  makes  us  unique  and that  you  feel  valued,  appreciated  and  free  to  be  who  you  are.

What's it like working here? Well here's the deal!!

Want to find out more Sign up here...

Sign up or log in using: or

Join us today

Britain needs Liberal voices. Add yours to ours and be part of what comes next:

MPs

Your Liberal Democrat MPs

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.