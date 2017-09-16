May must face down Boris, the Poundland Trump

Boris Johnson is on manoeuvres, which means everyone else should take cover.

He clearly thinks that Theresa May is on the verge of a U-turn which would lead to a transitional deal that would keep us in the single market.

The cabinet is more split than an oak tree struck by lightning.

Boris Johnson sees this as his chance to bag the top job, so is pushing for a far more extreme Brexit.

This might play well with hard right Conservative MPs but would be a disaster for the UK economy.

Theresa May must slap down Boris Johnson in the strongest terms or she will lose the last vestige of her authority to negotiate Brexit.

Britain desperately needs political grown-ups who will put the country first, not a Poundland Donald Trump-like Boris Johnson.

This weekend, at our Autumn Conference in Bournemouth we will show Britain that the Liberal Democrats are the only grown-up party left in British Politics.