No guaranteed People's Vote? No support from us.

Theresa May's offer of a vote on a Final Say referendum isn't enough. The only way to stop Brexit is to vote for the Lib Dems. 🔶

By Vince Cable, May 21, 2019 6:05

Theresa May.

Theresa May got up and gave another Brexit speech earlier and confirmed what we already knew. She's going to put the Withdrawal Agreement Bill to Parliament - with some minor changes.

Amongst those, she offered a vote on a People's Vote - but only if the bill passes its second reading.

Liberal Democrats are clear. We want to stop Brexit. We won't vote for any deal that doesn't promise to give the people the final say.

Theresa May is offering this because she's running scared. She knows we're on the march and closer to ever to securing a People's Vote. She accidentally admitted as much by a Freudian slip in her speech:

On Thursday, the people of the United Kingdom have a chance to tell this shambolic Tory government: we've had enough. Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to remain in the European Union. We've been fighting to stop Brexit for almost 3 years - and we aren't going to back down now.

Help us put an end to this national embarrassment. Pledge your vote to the Lib Dems on Thursday 23rd May.

