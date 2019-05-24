Brexit has ended another Prime Minister's career

This morning, Theresa May rightly recognised that she has reached the end of the road.

But a new Prime Minister won't solve Brexit. Neither will a General Election. Leaving the EU without a deal will cause our country untold harm and widen the gap between the richest and poorest in society.

That leaves only one way forward - stop Brexit.

Conservative Party interest has always trumped national interest, and yet Conservative MPs continue to demand an ever more extreme Brexit policy.



The best and only option remains to take Brexit back to the people. I believe the public would now choose to stop Brexit. — Vince Cable (@vincecable) May 24, 2019

The Liberal Democrats have been fighting for you - not politicians - to have the final say on Brexit for almost 3 years. We're gathering steam every day.

We stormed the local elections, cementing our place as the biggest, strongest Remain party. And now we're on course for a solid result in the European elections when they are announced on Monday.

Brexit was the end of this Prime Minister. It will likely be the end of the next unless they put the Brexit deal back to the people.

The Liberal Democrats are committed to securing a People's Vote - whoever gets the keys to Number 10. Join our campaign today.