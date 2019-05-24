Liberal Democrats

Brexit has ended another Prime Minister's career

A new Prime Minister won't fix Brexit. The only way out is to stop it.

By Vince Cable, May 24, 2019 11:05

Theresa May.

This morning, Theresa May rightly recognised that she has reached the end of the road.

But a new Prime Minister won't solve Brexit. Neither will a General Election. Leaving the EU without a deal will cause our country untold harm and widen the gap between the richest and poorest in society.

That leaves only one way forward - stop Brexit.

The Liberal Democrats have been fighting for you - not politicians - to have the final say on Brexit for almost 3 years. We're gathering steam every day.

We stormed the local elections, cementing our place as the biggest, strongest Remain party. And now we're on course for a solid result in the European elections when they are announced on Monday.

A new Prime Minister won't solve Brexit. Neither will a General Election.

Brexit was the end of this Prime Minister. It will likely be the end of the next unless they put the Brexit deal back to the people.

The Liberal Democrats are committed to securing a People's Vote - whoever gets the keys to Number 10. Join our campaign today.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy