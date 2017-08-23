May's ECJ comments are a desperate attempt to avoid backbench rebellion

Theresa May's attempts to downplay the government's climbdown over the European Court of Justice is a desperate attempt to hold together the Conservative Party and ward off a eurosceptic rebellion.

The government's latest Brexit paper sets out a range of options that would give the ECJ indirect influence over the UK after Brexit, without confirming which arrangement it will pursue.

The policy paper also doesn't rule out the possibility of ECJ jurisdiction during the Brexit transition period that is planned after March 2019.

Theresa May has insisted that British judges will interpret UK laws and the British supreme court will remain the ultimate arbiter.

The government has produced a position paper without a clear position. No one reading this paper will have a clue what they actually want.

It's a desperate attempt to hold together a divided Conservative party and prevent a rebellion amongst eurosceptic backbenchers.

Despite Theresa May's tub-thumping rhetoric, it's clear that protecting British trade, security and families will mean accepting a role for the European Court.

The Liberal Democrats are clear that Britain is better off in Europe, and that people's prosperity and rights should not be sacrificed in pursuit of an extreme Brexit.

The government should stop running scared of the Tory Hard Brexiteers and put the interests of the country first.