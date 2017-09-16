Theresa May will miss Paris climate change targets

In a motion passed today at our Autumn conference, we have called on the government to set a global example by bringing forward Britain’s climate targets ten years from 2050 to 2040.

As part of the motion, we have also condemned, in the strongest possible terms, President Trump’s climate change denial and his decision to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement.

The motion also reaffirms the Liberal Democrat’s commitment to the global deal to tackle climate change, known as the Paris Agreement, and commits to a comprehensive low-carbon strategy to deliver the deal’s target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees.

In addition on Monday I will be launching a major report showing that the UK is not on track to meet the aims of the Paris Agreement.

The report has been produced by consultants Iken Associates and Culmer Raphael and is the result of several months of work, which included consultations with a large number of industry experts.

It shows that it is possible for the UK to become carbon-free by 2050 if the right actions are taken now.

The paper also exposes the huge gulf between the Government’s approach on climate change and the scale of action that is required to meet the UK’s decarbonisation targets and fulfil the Paris Agreement.

We need urgent and radical action to combat climate change, not the small and incremental changes coming from this Government

When world leaders gathered to sign the global deal on climate change, it was a historic and wonderful moment. But the lacklustre and short-sighted approach of this government means the targets in that deal to limit global warming will almost certainly be missed.

We need urgent and radical action to combat climate change, not the small and incremental changes coming from this Government. The Liberal Democrats want a substantial increase in investment in renewable electricity and a major programme of insulating homes, both of which will bring down consumer energy bills as well as protect the environment.

Experts have made it clear that a carbon-free future is within our grasp, if every industry adapts to reduce emissions and if the Government takes the right actions. We are calling on Theresa May to bring forward decarbonisation targets by ten years and start delivering a radical plan to ensure the UK can meet them.”

A full copy of the motion as passed by conference can be found here: libdems.org.uk/conference-autumn-17-f6-the-paris-agreement-and-uk-climate-change-policy