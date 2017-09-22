May has failed with Florence speech - Brake

Passing the tests would have signalled that Theresa May is moving away from her reckless, extreme Brexit.

Instead, in the vast majority of cases she failed to offer any solutions to the major issues related to Brexit that are currently facing the country.

Commenting on her failure, Tom Brake, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson said:



“Theresa May’s speech in Florence was a failure. She ruled out staying in the single market, she failed to ring fence the rights of EU nationals, she has failed to take ‘no deal’ off the table.



“Theresa May, six months since Article 50, has once again failed to give answers.



“There was so much waffle in this speech she should have made it in Belgium.”