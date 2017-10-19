Theresa May has used citizens as bargaining chips

These are empty, hypocritical words from Theresa May. EU citizens, many in a state of panic, who have already waited 15 months to have their rights protected, will be deeply disappointed.

The only acceptable solution is for the agreement on citizenship rights to be ring-fenced, giving both EU citizens here and British citizens in the EU, the peace of mind that, no matter what happens in the rest of the negotiations, their lives will be prioritised and protected.



If citizens’ rights really are her first priority, the prime minister should immediately agree to separate them out, and openly challenge the other EU leaders to agree.



Theresa May has a brass neck to deny she has bartered with citizens’ rights. The fact is these people have been used as bargaining chips by the UK and the EU. That is despicable, and it must stop now.