Theresa May's Brexit deal just got rejected

Theresa May's Brexit deal just lost in the Commons by 230 votes. This is huge - she's failed to convince her party, failed to convince Parliament and failed in her attempt to scaremonger MPs into backing her. It's the biggest loss in the Commons by a Government - ever.

Brexit is a national embarrassment.

It's time for the Prime Minister to pull her head out the sand and act with some responsibility. She has to take the threat of no deal Brexit off the table and call a People's Vote with the option to remain in the EU. It's the only sensible way out of this mess - we have to give the people, not the politicians, the final say.

The Prime Minister said I needed to think of my constituents, my country and my party. I have. Deeply. Constantly. And I am proud to vote against this botched Brexit deal. — Layla Moran (@LaylaMoran) January 15, 2019

Theresa May's not the only one who's letting the country down. Jeremy Corbyn is finally calling a vote of no confidence, but his strategy boils down to a General Election between two sides of the same coin. He wants the same Brexit - he'd just slap a red rosette on it.

Jeremy, it's time to grow a backbone. Stand with us and demand better for Britain - support our call for a People's Vote.

We've fought since the referendum to give people the final say on Brexit. And by leading that debate Liberal Democrats have seen support for a People's Vote go from 20% to a majority of the population.

We should be proud of what we have achieved but now we need to step up further- this is just too important.

Over 200,000 people have already signed our petition calling for an opportunity to exit from Brexit - will you join them and help end this national embarrassment?