Job Title: Media Officer

Responsible to: Head of Media

Salary: £20,000-32,000 per annum, dependent on experience

Tenure: Fixed Term – 3 Months

Hours: 37.5 hours per week – will also consider part-time applications

Location: LDHQ, Westminster, London SW1P

Closing Date: No fixed closing date - interviews will take place on an ongoing basis

Purpose of the job

The Liberal Democrats are looking for someone who can help build and maintain the profile and credibility of the Party, by helping produce positive coverage in national print, broadcast and online media.

The role will involve working with the rest of the small, but effective, media team to generate proactive news story ideas, respond to emerging events and create content for use by the Press Office.

The role will require close collaboration and working with other members of the team, the wider Liberal Democrat staff and membership and the media. The successful applicant may also form part of the 24/7 duty rota that operates.

