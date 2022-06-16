Media Officer (2022)

Liberal Democrats

Job Title:             Media Officer

Responsible to:   Head of Media and Planning

Salary:                 £21,500 - £24,000

Hours:                 Full Time

Tenure:               Permanent

Location:             Westminster, London

 

 The Role

An exciting opportunity has arisen to work with the Liberal Democrat media team. This role will involve securing national media coverage for the party and building relationships with the country’s leading journalists.  

The Person

Are you someone who sympathises with the aims and values of the Liberal  Democrats and cares passionately about delivering a better future for this country. You will be a self-starter with a strong interest in the news and current  affairs and be motivated by creating and pitching stories. Your background could be in journalism, public relations, or other roles with relevant political or communications experience. 

How to apply:

Please read through the Full Job Description to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms   then proceed with your application.  

  • A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address
  • A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it To be considered for this position, please submit your application to [email protected]

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date of 2 July 2022. Interviews will take place week commencing 11 July 2022

Please note:  We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

