Responsible to: Director of Communications

Salary: £19,000-£24,000 per annum

Benefit: Standard Employer’s Pension Contribution

Tenure: Full time Holiday

Entitlement: 25 days Hours: 37.5 hours per week including rota cover

Location: LDHQ, Westminster, London SW1P

Closing Date: Friday 29th October 2021

You are an enthusiastic, ambitious and highly organised individual looking for a chance to shape mainstream politics and work in one of the most exciting and fast-paced communications environments in the world.

As Junior Media Officer with the Liberal Democrats you will be responsible for securing media coverage for the Liberal Democrats across broadcast, print, online-only media, local media and social media, in line with the party’s strategic communications goals.

Before Applying to Role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with application procedures.

Full Job Description

How to apply:

• A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address

• A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it To be considered for this position, please submit your application to recruitment@libdems.org.uk