Meet Aidan Van de Weyer

Whilst Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are largely rural areas, they are also home to dynamic and outward-looking bioscience and high-tech industries.

We've been held back for decades by lacklustre Conservative rule. But this year we have an opportunity to change that.

We have a vision for a fairer and greener Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

🌳 I will set out a clear roadmap to get the whole county to zero-carbon. I will reverse the collapse in biodiversity through strong environmental policies, from tree planting to creating networks of natural spaces.

🚲 I will get people out of their cars, making walking, cycling and excellent public transport a realistic and attractive alternative for the majority.

🏠 I will build more homes that people can afford to rent and to buy, help renters get stable, long-term tenancies

🧑‍🎓 And I will get more people into good training and improve access to post-16 education

Cambridgeshire has traditionally been staunchly Tory, but over the last five years, we have been steadily transforming the county into a place of real Liberal Democrat strength.

In the last mayoral election in 2017, our candidate Rod Cantrill got a fantastic second place. We need a swing of just 7% to win this time.

In 2018, I led the campaign where we took control of the South Cambridgeshire Council. After three years of running the council, we are now the leading voice on the environment. We have been taking in vulnerable refugees and we started building our own houses. That’s the difference that electing Liberal Democrats can make.

This May we have a real chance to win in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. We are challenging to win the county council, to win the mayoralty and to win the Police and Crime Commissioner.