Meet the Technology Blog

Over the weekend, we unveiled a new Liberal Democrat Website.

It’s the Technology Blog, which you can see here: https://tech.libdems.org.uk

This blog is hugely exciting - because it’s been built on our brand new website platform, Fleet.

Fleet is intended to replace both Nationbuilder and Prater Raines FOCI for the party.

We’re building Fleet in collaboration with the team at Prater Raines and it’s based on the open source Typo3 framework - which is widely used by organisations with a federated structure (like us!).

We’ll also be heavily customising the default version of Typo3 to make it easier for Liberal Democrats to use.

There’s a lot still to do to get things ready for party groups to be able to create their own websites, but this site hopefully gives you a sneak preview of what’s to come.

On the Tech blog itself, we’ve also included lots of information on the new tools, project goals and frequently asked questions. We’ll keep adding more information as we get closer to launch day.

We’re planning to post (roughly) weekly updates on progress and give you the inside track on the project, our progress and where we’ve hit roadblocks.

You can also sign up to get (slightly less frequent) updates by email. You can sign up for those updates here.

We also spent some time at our Spring Conference, giving a more in-depth update on where we are with the Technology project as a whole.

The presentation covered the big decisions we’ve taken to get to where we are today, as well as more in-depth information about our projects to fix our data and replace our website (which you can learn more about on the Tech Blog!)

If you missed the session, fear not! You can catch up here and we’re also running another session on Tuesday 5th April at 1830, which you can register for here (on Eventcube, one of our new tools!).

That includes the slides from the session, as well as a recording.

We hope that’s a useful update on where we are and of course, if you have any questions, just email [email protected] - we’ll be happy to help!