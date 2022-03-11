Meeting the challenge of the ecological emergency

The UK has lost nearly half of its biodiversity since the Industrial Revolution. We’re ranked in the bottom 10% in the world and the worst among G7 nations for biodiversity.

The UK should be leading at COP15, but the lack of action at home undermines our credibility

Conservative ministers claim to be close to the target of protecting 30% of the land and sea for nature, but are completely undermined by a lack of management measures and enforcement.

It’s not acceptable. We can and must do better.

In new policy passed by our members today, Liberal Democrats are calling for:

A plan for delivery of the target to halt the decline in species abundance by 2030, with specific and costed policy measures.

Substance to the Government’s promise to protect 30% of land and sea for nature.

Reforming the powers, purposes, funding and duties for AONBs and National Parks to restore nature.

Ensuring that the environment is at the heart of all government policymaking.

Greater powers for local authorities to help tackle the nature crisis.

Reversing the cut in International Aid to support developing countries restore their ecosystems.

The forthcoming UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15) is a rare opportunity to secure global commitments to addressing the ecological emergency. The UK should be leading at COP15, but the lack of action at home undermines our credibility abroad.

Inadequate protection or investment in wildlife sites. Debilitating funding cuts to the statutory environmental agencies. Weak policies that fail to support a transition to a sustainable farming and fishing industry. Undermining accountability with their decision to restrict the independence of the new Office for Environmental Protection.

We must get our own house in order when it comes to the ecological crisis if we are going to be taken seriously on the world stage.

The world has failed to meet previous targets to halt the global decline in biodiversity. We cannot afford to fail again.