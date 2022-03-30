Volunteer title: Member, Federal Audit and Scrutiny Committee

Location: work from home (meetings are primarily via Zoom), occasional travel for physical meetings may be required.

Time requirement: Minimum 3 hours a month.

Remuneration: N/A this is a volunteer position

Closing date: TBD

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role. For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact: [email protected] This advert will close at noon on April 18th 2022. You are very welcome to get in touch before making an application if you wish to understand more about the role. We can put you in touch with someone with experience of the role to discuss your potential application if you would like.

To be considered for this position, please submit your application to [email protected] including

● A copy of your CV, including relevant work and voluntary experience, which need not necessarily be with the Liberal Democrats.

● A covering letter, with your name at the top and no more than two sides of A4

long, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in

the job description

● A completed diversity monitoring form



A candidate for this role requires the nomination of two members of the Federal Board. Please indicate in your application if you require assistance in meeting this criterion. Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process. The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our volunteers to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.

FASC - job description

The Liberal Democrats - Britain’s voice for a truly open, tolerant and united society - seek a volunteer for its Federal Audit and Scrutiny Committee (FASC). FASC reports directly to the Federal Board and performs ‘deep dives’ aimed at improving Party effectiveness and scrutinising key decisions. It is responsible for commissioning the Party’s auditors and for representing the Party in any matters arising from the annual external audit. It also plays a key role in the Party’s internal audit function. More information can be found in Article 16 of our Constitution. FASC meets at least four times a year, scheduled outside of working hours and typically via Zoom. Any future physical meetings will take place either in Lib Dem HQ (1 Vincent Square, London) or in a location determined by the committee. Reasonable expenses will be reimbursed. Committee members are appointed directly by the Federal Board.

Person specification

Applicants must be able to pass a fit and proper persons test. Prior professional experience in a relevant field, such as finance or risk, and/or experience as a non- executive, trustee, or similar scrutiny role e.g. in Local Government, are highly desirable. A commitment to the Liberal Democrats is required but evidence of substantial prior involvement is not and induction will be available.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact: [email protected]

Applications

The Liberal Democrats are committed to diversity and inclusion and we welcome applications from candidates from all walks of life. Shortlisted candidates will be asked to take part in a due diligence exercise, more information about which is available on request. This is a Board appointment. Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process. For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please respond to our advert.