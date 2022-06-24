Membership Service Executive

Job Title: Membership Services Executive

Responsible to: Head of Member Services and Complaints

Salary: £20,097 - £21,102

Hours: Full Time

Tenure: Permanent

Location: Westminster, London

The Role

A Membership Services Executive acts as the first point of contact for all our member services. The face and voice of the Party, you will be dealing with queries ranging from membership renewals to questions on Party policy. It will be your role to ensure that members get the most from their Liberal Democrat membership and that general queries are fielded in the correct manner, successfully delivering an efficient, accurate and supportive service to members and the public alike.

The Person

Do you have a proactive can do attitude? Are you able to use your excellent communication skills to deliver great customer service? Can you use expert planning skills to deliver a quality service and to quickly respond to urgent needs? If you can say yes to all of these please see how to apply below.

How to apply:

Please read through the Full Job Description to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with your application.

A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address

A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it To be considered for this position, please submit your application to [email protected]

We will be reviewing applications as they come in.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

What you can expect

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.

