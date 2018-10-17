Liberal Democrats

Businesses should be clear how they help people with mental health needs

Transparency will improve workers' lives

By Vince Cable, Oct 17, 2018 2:10

Businesses with 500+ staff should be forced to reveal how they help employees with mental health issues if they fail to disclose the information voluntarily.

The Companies Act should be amended so employers have to report on workplace mental health.

Firms must become far more transparent about how they support staff with mental health issues, as well as better measure key mental health indicators such as absences.

Only one in nine of our biggest employers disclose any information on mental health in their annual reports, according to Business in the Community. To ensure that best practice is shared across industry, improving the workplace for all employees, they all must.

If big companies won’t voluntarily disclose this information or produce a thorough, publicly published plan of action, then the government should take heed of the Stevenson/Farmer review and amend legislation to force employers to do so.

