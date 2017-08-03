Mental health discharge waits a “humanitarian disgrace”

Figures on mental health delayed discharges released today are a "humanitarian disgrace".

The shocking new figures revealed that people have had to wait over a thousand days to be let out of a mental health unit after being declared ready to leave.

Shocking new figures revealed that people have had to wait over a thousand days to be let out of a mental health unit. Norman Lamb MP

Figures by the BBC revealed that patients in Sussex have had to wait more than three years to be moved out of a mental health unit after being declared ready to leave.



This is a humanitarian disgrace which violates the human rights of patients.

Mental health units by necessity are secure so these people have been deprived of their liberty.



There is a failure of the system because people need a home and care within the community, not an institution.

But there is a lack of link up in our public services and this is the result of not spending on patient care while simultaneously wasting money on keeping people in highly expensive institutions where they should no longer be.



Only the Liberal Democrats have set out a comprehensive and positive plan that will deliver a step change in mental health.

This includes ending the under-funding of mental health, new units for children and more professionals at more locations capable of delivering therapies.

Some of the worst delayed discharges were:

1. Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust: 62 year old awaiting a residential home, delayed by 1159 days.

2. Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust: 60 year old awaiting suitable housing, delayed by 868 days.

3. Hertfordshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust: 57 year old awaiting residential home, still in hospital and delayed by 821 days at time of request.

4. Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust: 27 year old originally admitted to A&E, awaiting suitable supported housing. Delayed by 668 days.

5. Hertfordshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust: 21 year old awaiting a residential home, still in hospital and delayed by 649 days at time of request.