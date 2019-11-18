Liberal Democrats

Mental Health Policies Announcement

Introducing our bold new approach to mental health

By Luciana Berger, Nov 18, 2019 6:11

We have already lost more than 5,000 EU nurses in the last two years.

Day in, day out, millions of people are affected by mental health issues across the country. But when they ask for help, it’s often not available.

The NHS has been driven to crisis point by chronic underinvestment by the Tories. Their reckless pursuit of Brexit means we have already lost more than 5,000 EU nurses in the last two years. 

Mental health care is one of the most neglected areas. One in ten consultant psychiatrist roles are vacant.

The Tories promised sweeping reforms to mental health. Instead, they have crippled our NHS.

This is unacceptable, and the Liberal Democrats demand better.

We have set out a bold, new vision for how we improve mental health support for everyone.

In our manifesto, we commit to:

  • Treat mental health with the same urgency as physical health
  • Increase access to clinically-effective talking therapies
  • Increase the number of psychiatrists and specialist mental health practitioners 
  • Put a focus on children’s services, eating disorders, and bipolar disorders.
  • Provide 24-hour mental health services in all hospitals.
  • End the use of prison cells to hold those suffering from severe mental distress.

Through these policies, we will build a better future for those suffering from mental health issues and their families. 

