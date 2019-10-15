Liberal Democrats

Our new CEO

The party has appointed Mike Dixon as our Chief Executive and he will be starting the role on 21st October.

By Sal Brinton, Oct 15, 2019 2:10

Mike joins us from his current position as Chief Executive of Addaction, a mental health, drug, alcohol and young persons charity, and was previously Assistant Chief Executive at Citizens Advice and through both of which he has extensive experience of managing member-style organisations.

I am delighted Mike will be taking on this crucial role at such an exciting time for the Liberal Democrats. Mike's experience in senior management and at leading organisations will be hugely valuable to the continuing growth of the party off the back of successive election campaigns which have put the Liberal Democrats back in a strong position in UK politics.

Mike Dixon has said in our press release:

“I’m delighted to take on this role. We’ve just had our best ever European election results and new members are joining all the time, taking us to record levels of membership.

Millions of people want the country to stop Brexit and focus on things like the climate emergency, investing in schools and people’s mental health. I’m looking forward to getting started next week.

We’ve got a great team, inspirational political leadership and a thriving, inclusive party. If you want change, join us today.”

He and our outgoing Chief Executive, Sir Nick Harvey have already started working together to ensure a smooth handover, and Nick will be around to support Mike over the next few weeks.

I want to take this opportunity to reiterate my personal thanks to Sir Nick for all he has done for the party as Chief Executive over the last two years, picking us up after the difficult 2017 election.

He ensured the party was ready for the brilliant successes we have had in the local government elections and in the European Elections this year, as well as getting us ready for a possible snap General Election.

